James Blake Performs A Lovely Piano Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’

At the start of 2020, James Blake publicly declared that he was looking to make at least one change in his life for the new year/decade. He shared a video of himself covering a Frank Ocean song on piano and wrote, “New decades resolution is to spend more time at the piano than the laptop… for my own sanity. If people like it I’ll do more x.” It would seem that people liked it, because Blake has done more. Today, the singer shared a new video of himself covering Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.”

The video, like Blake’s rendition of the song, is a simple one, as it features a single shot of Blake sitting at the piano, performing the song and singing it in his emotive falsetto. Blake wrote that Steinway & Sons saved the day by providing him a piano when he didn’t have access to one, and he complimented Eilish and Finneas, writing, “what a ridiculously good song this is @billieeilish & @finneas.”

Eilish isn’t too far removed from the release of her latest single, the James Bond title track, No Time To Die. Unsurprisingly, the song has done well and debuted near the top of the charts.

Watch Blake perform “When The Party’s Over” above.

