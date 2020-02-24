Billie Eilish recently released the theme song to the next James Bond movie. Now, “No Time To Die,” which was released last week, has officially debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Arriving at No. 16, “No Time To Die” is the latest of the James Bond franchise theme songs to debut on the Hot 100 list, and is the 15th to ever achieve this feat.

“No Time To Die” is the eighth-highest Bond theme on the Hot 100 since Adele’s “Skyfall,” which debuted and peaked at No. 8. The highest-charting James Bond theme song ever came in 1985 when Duran Duran’s “A View To A Kill” debuted at No. 1, where it remained for two weeks.

Eilish is the youngest artist ever to record a James Bond theme song. Along with her brother Finneas, Eilish recorded the vocals for the track in a bunk on a tour bus. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” she said. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Ahead of the track’s chart debut, Eilish disclosed who she thinks should replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. “I would say, honestly, Michael B. Jordan would kill that sh*t,” she said in an interview with Capital Breakfast, adding she would like to see the Black Panther actor take on a British accent.