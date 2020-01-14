The Lightning In A Bottle festival hasn’t revealed the entirety of its 2020 lineup yet, but they have shared some of it, and so far, it’s rock solid. The Buena Vista Lake, California fest shared the first phase of its lineup today, and it is led by Kaytranada, James Blake (DJ set), Doja Cat, Empress Of, Sylvan Esso, Four Tet, DJ Shadow, Big Wild, Griz, Purity Ring, Wajatta, Nina Kravis, Bob Moses, and others. The festival is set to go down on Memorial Day weekend, from May 20 to May 25.

Presenting your #LIB2020 Phase 1 Music Lineup 🎶 ⚡ We can't wait to boogie with you on the dancefloor this May! pic.twitter.com/YFOg81fRIk — Lightning in a Bottle (@LIBfestival) January 14, 2020

Artists on the Lighting In A Bottle bill have been keeping busy lately. Blake has decided that he wants to focus more on playing the piano in this new decade, and alongside that declaration, he posted a video of himself covering Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” a track that he had a hand in bringing to fruition. Meanwhile, Kaytranada ended last decade by announcing a new album, his first since 2016. Doja Cat recently made her late night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and just a few days ago, she shared a new song, “Harley.”

Additional artists are expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, tickets for the fest are available on the Lightning In A Bottle website.