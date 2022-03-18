James Blake’s music is often relaxing, but now he’s taken that to a new level with his latest release, “Wind Down.” The song runs for an hour and Blake made it in partnership with Endel, which describes itself on its website, “Endel is democratizing wellness by making AI-powered mindfulness accessible to all. The company’s core technology Endel Pacific creates personalized, adaptive soundscapes to reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost productivity — all backed by neuroscience and the science of the circadian rhythm.”

That gives an indication of what the song sounds like, as over the course of 60 minutes, we get reverb-heavy Blake vocals, soothing piano sounds, blanketing synth textures, and other noises that might make your eyelids start to feel a little heavy.

Elsewhere, James Blake popped up earlier this year with “Pick Me Up,” a Labrinth collaboration and his contribution to the latest season of Euphoria. Towards the end of 2021, he also shared a new version of “Funeral,” this time featuring Slowthai, as well as a Jameela Jamil-directed video for “Famous Last Words.”

If you have an hour to spare, listen to “Wind Down” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.