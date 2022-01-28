Euphoria is one of the hottest shows on TV right now, but it’s also been a goldmine for music fans in recent weeks. Aside from Dominic Fike appearing in the show, the series has yielded some enticing original new music, like Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes” and Tove Lo’s “How Long.” Now, James Blake and Labrinth (the show’s composer) are joining the party, too, as they’ve debuted their new Euphoria collaboration, “Pick Me Up.” The tune skews more towards Blake’s softer side, as it’s a piano- and string-driven track that sees him flexing his falsetto.

Speaking of collaborations, Blake recently penned a lengthy Instagram post in which he reflects on working with Dave on his 2021 album We’re All Alone In This Together. He wrote in part, “I woke up today thinking about the craziest experience I had, when @santandave flew to LA and played me the beginnings of ‘We’re all alone in this together’. I told him I’d never heard anything like it. He asked me if I’d work on it with him and I said I didn’t know if I could make it any better, but I’d love to help him arrive at what he [envisioned]. It seemed so clear to him what he wanted that the best idea would be to get out of the way. I mean what do you even say when someone comes to you with a song like ‘three rivers’? [head exploding emoji] the level of penmanship was a shock to the system to be honest. Also I felt blessed just to hear his story, the story of his mother, and the way he was writing about immigration in the UK. It was illuminating.”

Listen to “Pick Me Up” above.