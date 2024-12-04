The 2025 music festival season is off to a hyped start. Next year, organizers of Lightning in a Bottle intend to bring their electronic focused outdoor musical party back to Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield, California.

Lightning in a Bottle 2025’s official lineup has been revealed, and it features EDM standouts including Jamie xx, Four Tet, Channel Tres, and more. Across Memorial Day Weekend (May 21-25, 2025), dance music lovers will set up camp in Southern California for multiple days of indie-electronic, house, techno, UKG, and dubstep across its six stages (Lightning, Woogie, Thunder, The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique).

Other notable performances listed on the bill include Khruangbin, Shygirl, Joy Orbison, Amaarae, Magdalena Bay, BIIANCO, and Brijean. View the full lineup below.

In between performances there are other activities for ticket holders to enjoy between musical performances.

Lightning In A Bottle 2025 will be held between May 21 and May 25, 2025, at Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield, California. The presale signup will wrap up on December 6, 2024. Although the daily schedule and set times haven’t been posted, those interested in attending Lightning In A Bottle 2025 can purchase both three-day and five-day ticket options. Outside of the camping option, Lightning In A Bottle does offer hotel packages on its official website. Find more information here.