While Troye Sivan’s professional focus has been mostly on music in recent years, he hasn’t left his acting career behind by any means. In fact, his latest movie, Three Months, premieres on February 23. Naturally, Sivan got involved with the soundtrack, for which he recruited Jay Som to collaborate on “Trouble,” which was shared today.

Sharing the track today, Sivan wrote, “Revisited my full 17 year old 2011 tumblr-core mindset to write this song for Three Months.” Jay Som also showed gratitude for Sivan, writing, “Feeling super grateful to be featured on this song called Trouble written by @troyesivan for the movie Three Months.”

Aesthetically, the tune lies somewhere between the breezy indie of Jay Som’s music and the more pop-leaning stylings of Sivan, making it a lovely melding of both artist’s strengths. Sivan opens the song, “Accidental lover, what’d you do with all my common sense? / You came in undercover when I didn’t even want a friend.”

That line plays off one of the movie’s themes, as the official summary of Three Months reads, “Coming-of-age film about Caleb, a South Florida teen. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he’s exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, he finds love in the most unlikely of places.”

Listen to “Trouble” above. Also check out a trailer for Three Months below.