It looks like Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme is in the midst of a health scare: Today (July 9), the band announced they they are canceling some upcoming tour dates due to Homme needing “emergency surgery.”

The band’s post shared on social media reads, “QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

It goes on to note that concerts and festival appearances between July 10 and 27 have been canceled, and that additional information about tickets will be available from festival organizers and points of sale. The band last performed at Italy’s I-Days Festival 2024 on July 6.

Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment. pic.twitter.com/JbCxJqOb8H — QOTSA (@qotsa) July 9, 2024

It is not currently clear why Homme needs emergency surgery. In terms of his health, though, he revealed last summer that in 2022, he was diagnosed with cancer and had a successful surgery to remove it. He said at the time, “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better. Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f*cked up, but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”