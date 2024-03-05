Josh Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age has announced a new event titled Josh Homme & Friends, which will benefit a good cause. Held at Los Angeles’ The Belasco for one night only on March 20, Homme will be bringing along some of his famous musician and comedian pals to perform.

Beck, Dave Grohl, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jesse Hughes from Eagles Of Death Metal, Matt Helders from Arctic Monkeys, St. Vincent, The Kills, and Homme’s QOTSA bandmates Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman will be among just a few of the acts on the lineup.

As for comics to expect at the event, Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, and possibly more surprise performers will be helping keep the crowd laughing throughout the night. The show is teasing some additional artists to appear, which could include both comics and other musical acts.

100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, a non-profit that was created by Homme to “provide assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability,” according to a release.

For fans looking to attend, tickets for the Josh Homme & Friends event will go on sale to the public this Friday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Additional information about the event can be found on the Ticketmaster website.

