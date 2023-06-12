Josh Homme has had a lot to deal with over the past year or so. Most notably, Queens Of The Stone Age are returning with their first album and tour in a long time, and there were also the messy legal proceedings involving his ex-wife and children. Now, he has revealed that last year, he was actually diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he had a successful surgery to remove it, and now he’s discussed the situation.

In a new interview with Revolver, the publication notes Homme was diagnosed in 2022 and that he “won’t get into details other than to say that surgery to remove it was successful.” They also said Homme is still healing and “gets the occasional twinge of pain” during the interview.

Homme himself said:

“I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better. Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f*cked up, but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

