Here Is Queens Of Stone Age’s ‘The End Is Nero Tour’ Setlist

Queens Of The Stone Age are currently continuing their The End Is Nero Tour. The shows will run through next summer so far, as the band wraps in North America, before heading to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and more global spots. Given the setlist changes each night, it makes each of the concerts personal to the city — even if they have multiple stops there.

For a complete list of upcoming tour stops, along with more information, visit here. However, for those planning to go to a future date, there still might be questions about what songs to expect.

Continue scrolling for the 25 most played songs from Queens Of The Stone Age’s The End Is Nero tour, according to Setlist.fm.

1. “Go With The Flow”

2. “Carnavoyeur”

3. “Little Sister”

4. “Make It Wit Chu”

5. “My God Is The Sun”

6. “No One Knows”

7. “Smooth Sailing”

8. “Emotion Sickness”

9. “The Way You Used To Do”

10. “A Song For The Dead”

11. “If I Had A Tail”

12. “Time & Place”

13. “I Sat By The Ocean”

14. “Negative Space”

15. “Paper Machete”

16. “God Is In The Radio”

17. “Sick, Sick, Sick”

18. “Better Living Through Chemistry”

19. “The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret”

20. “Made To Parade”

21. “In The Fade”

22. “Regular John”

23. “Straight Jacket Fitting”

24. “Into The Hollow”

25. “The Evil Has Landed”