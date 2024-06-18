The last time Julien Baker embarked on a solo tour was 2022, but that’s about to change: Today (June 18), she announced a solo tour across North America, which will take place over the course of a month in September and October.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about that here.

Baker’s most recent solo album is 2021’s Little Oblivions. While there isn’t currently any news about a new album from her, perhaps the tour announcement indicates that something new from Baker is on the horizon.

She spend last year busy with Boygenius things, as the supergroup that also features Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers released a new album, The Record, in 2023 and toured behind the project as well. The future of the band is currently unclear: At their last performance of the year, Dacus said, “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.” Another band member also reportedly said, “We’re going away for the foreseeable future.”

Check out Baker’s tour dates below.