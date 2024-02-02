In Los Angeles last night (February 1), Boygenius played a pair of “secret” acoustic concerts at The Smell. Those two shows were apparently the band’s final ones for at least some time.

Is Boygenius Breaking Up?

Lucy Dacus reportedly said on stage at the second show, “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.” One of the band members also reportedly said, “We’re going away for the foreseeable future.” This is according to X (formerly Twitter) account Boygenius Source, which Rolling Stone UK called a “reputable fan account.”

“this is our last show, and we’re feeling it” Lucy tonight at the final acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

“we’re going away for the foreseeable future” the boys tonight at the acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

Boygenius Source also notes that after the surprise concerts were announced, tickets sold out “in under 30 seconds.” They also shared a full video of the second show on Instagram, so check that out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C21bh1ArPXJ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C20YeHJyWho/

So, is the band breaking up? It sounds like more of a hiatus, based on the phrasing “for the foreseeable future,” which seems to leave the door open for a reunion down the road.