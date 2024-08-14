When Boygenius subtly announced their extended hiatus, fans were heartbroken. However, with the break comes space for solo work for each member, including Julien Baker.

In June, the “Faith Healer” musician rolled out a set of live performance dates for the fall. As expected, these performances quickly sold out. But supporters, based in the New York City area, are in luck. Today (August 13), Baker announced a residency at Webster Hall on Instagram.

“Adding three more shows at Webster Hall on October 5, 6 & 7,” she wrote. “A massive thank you to everybody who picked up tickets already. Truly cannot wait to see everybody at the FREAKING gig this fall.”

The presale for Julien Baker’s shows at Webster Hall will kick off on August 14 at 10 am Eastern time. The public onsale date is scheduled for August 16 at 10 am Eastern time. Find more information here. Continue below to view Julien Baker’s full tour schedule.