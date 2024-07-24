In 2019, Karen O and Danger Mouse linked up for a collaborative album, Lux Prima. Now, as the project turns five years old, the two are celebrating by announcing a reissued edition of the album. Alongside that is a new song, “Super Breath.”

The Lux Prima reissue will arrive at the same time as a 7-inch of the new song and a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” the pair recorded previously. The reissue will also include a 16-page booklet about “Encounter With Lux Prima,” which a press release describes as “a four-day immersive event that served as a communal listening experience.”

This follows a period of renewed activity from Karen O’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who released the album Cool It Down in 2022 and then spent some time performing live. Uproxx’s Josh Kurp wrote of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Austin City Limits set in 2023, “There are two kinds of Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans: those who think ‘Maps’ is their defining song, and those who believe it’s ‘Heads Will Roll.’ As someone who remembers when the group’s self-titled EP came out in the early 2000s, I belong to the former camp. But for my 20-year-old half-brother, who was in attendance at ACL this year, it’s the latter. Both camps were content when Yeah Yeah Yeahs played both songs back to back to close their satisfying set.

Listen to “Super Breath” above and pre-order the Lux Prima reissue here.