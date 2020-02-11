Tame Impala‘s highly-anticipated fourth record The Slow Rush hits shelves Friday. But before its debut comes the obligatory interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, who speaks with major artists on the eve of a release from Kanye West to Post Malone. The two met at Parker’s LA studio to discuss the record, working with Travis Scott, and how Parker stays inspired while writing music.

Parker discussed how working with Travis Scott was a huge inspiration in his songwriting process. “It was so awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas,” Parker said about Scott. “He doesn’t waste time doubting himself or doubting things—which is extremely valuable because you need that burst of conviction. I tried to take on some of that conviction when I’m working. Because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity.”

The singer also spoke to Lowe about other, unconventional ways he would spark creativity. Parker said he’s more creative when he breaks out of his comfort zone, and one of the ways he does that is by getting stoned and venturing out into public. “I’ll do anything that gets me inspired, causes those lightning bolts,” he said. “And, with this album, I was doing things that made me uncomfortable just for the purpose of being creative. Because I’m the most creative when I’m uncomfortable. Like I hate being stoned in public. So I’ll get stoned and go to the shops.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lowe asked Parker if The Slow Rush was a concept album about time, seeing as the record’s first track is titled “One More Year” and the last is “One More Hour.” “I like that it feels like that. I don’t want people to think that this is a concept album. It’s not. But I like that it has that arch, you know? Like a start and a finish. It’s like how we as humans are affected by time.”

