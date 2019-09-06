Post Malone released his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, today, and to mark the occasion, he sat down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe for an expansive interview. During the 40-minute conversation, the pair talked about a lot of things, including the reason why a collaboration between Malone and Eminem didn’t come to pass, despite mutual interest in the idea.

Malone said that while he tried to make a song with Eminem, the timing just wasn’t right for it to happen, saying, “What a f*cking legend. […] There was a time where we were working everything out but just timing-wise, sometimes they just don’t match up at the right time. There will be a time.”

He also touched on his issues with the media’s response to Lil Peep’s death, saying, “I remember when Peep died and there was a bunch of shaming like on social media, like, ‘Oh these kids doing all their f*cking drugs.’ At the same time, you don’t know what someone is going through and you don’t know how easy it is just to get caught up in something to the point where you can’t stop. It’s not your fault. You don’t need somebody to talk down to you or say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t do drugs.’ You need somebody to be there to give you the support that you need as a friend or a family member. I’ve been there. It’s f*cking hard.”

Watch Post Malone’s full interview with Zane Lowe above.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.