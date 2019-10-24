It was revealed yesterday that an expansive conversation between Kanye West and Zane Lowe would be broadcast on Apple Music’s Beats 1 today, beginning at noon ET. The conversation got off to a late start, but it eventually began. Over the course of the talk, Kanye spoke about a wide variety of topics, including his views on and relationship with sex.

At one point during their chat, which was recorded in Wyoming earlier this week, Kanye said that while working on Jesus Is King, he had a big ask of his collaborators. He told Lowe that he didn’t want the people making the record with him to have any premarital sex. Kanye said, “There’s times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.”

On a similar note, Kanye also talked about how Playboy magazine got him addicted to pornography, saying, “Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age five to now, having to kick the habit. It just presents itself in the open like it’s OK. I stand up and say ‘You know, it’s not OK.'”

Listen to the interview on Beats 1, here.