Travis Scott‘s annual Astroworld Festival is happening this weekend in Houston, and fans can’t contain themselves. The one-day festival boasts an eclectic and stacked lineup featuring Pharrell, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, and Marylin Manson.

But some fans have decided to try getting in without paying for a ticket, and things are getting a bit dangerous. Scott posted a video that showcased the crowd’s eagerness to get through the gates and told everyone to “be safe.” Fans tore down the guard rail and jumped over one another to reach the festival entrance.

Astroworld Fest took place Saturday and was expected to draw a crowd of 50,000. The video Scott shared to social media shows a massive hoard of fans hopping a fence and rushing the festival gates. Travis issued a warning for the crowd to stay safe while enjoying themselves.

“Da youth dem control the frequency,” Scott wrote. “Everyone have fun. Ragers set tone when I come out tonight. Be safe rage hard.”

While the video seems more fun than dangerous — the Houston fire department reported there were several injured. Three festival attendees were transported to Memorial Hermann hospital with leg injuries after being trampled by the crowd storming the Astroworld Fest gates, according to a report from KTRK-TV. According to the report, Houston Police sent additional officers to the “understaffed” festival because the “promoters did not plan sufficiently for the large crowds.”