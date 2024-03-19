Khruangbin Shares Their Groovy Single ‘Pon Pón’ From ‘A LA SALA’

Khruangbin is another day closer to the release of their fifth studio album, A La Sala. It’s not just any day, though; it’s a single release day. The song in question is the mostly instrumental “Pon Pón,” which features a funky groove and whispered Spanish lyrics throughout. Mark Speers’ electric guitars maintain a constant conversation with DJ Johnson’s Rhodes organ, as Laura Lee Ochoa’s bass naturally takes the lead. The song continues the through-line started by “A Love International” and “May Ninth,” offering another scintillating preview of the upcoming album.

The band is also previewing the album at a series of listening events at four different James Turrell Skyspaces locations this month. They’ll give headphones to attendees to hear the record as the Skyspaces “illuminate at sunset,” offering a visual counterpoint to the psychedic sounds. Then, of course, the trio will hit the road for their A LA SALA tour dates, beginning in April and including appearances at the Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Red Rocks festivals.

Check out “Pon Pón” above and see the tour dates below.

A LA SALA is out 4/5 on Dead Oceans. Get more info here.