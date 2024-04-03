We’ve put together a nifty little guide on what to know about Khruangbin’s highly anticipated album.

We are just days away from Khruangbin ‘s new album A LA SALA. Centered around feelings of home, A LA SALA explores themes of surrealism and one’s own reality. A LA SALA marks Khruangbin’s first album in four years and their fifth overall.

1. “Fifteen Fifty-Three” 2. “May Ninth” 3. “Ada Jean 4. “Farolim De Felgueiras” 5. “Pon Pón” 6. “Todavía Viva” 7. “Juegos Y Nubes” 8. “Hold Me Up (Thank You)” 9. “Caja De La Sala” 10. “Three From Two” 11. “A Love International” 12. “Les Petits Gris”

A LA SALA is out 4/5 via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories. Find more information here .

You can see the A LA SALA artwork below.

There are no features on Khruangbin’s A LA SALA.

Singles

So far, Khruangbin has release “A Love International,” “May Ninth,” and “Pon Pon” as singles.

Tour

You can see the full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

04/14 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/18 — Alex Madonna Expo Center @ San Luis Obispo, CA*

04/21 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/23 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/24 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/26 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

04/27 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

05/22 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/23 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/25 — Boston Calling @ Boston, MA

05/26 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY^

05/28 — Rockin’ At The Knox @ Buffalo, NY^

05/29 — Jacob’s Pavilion @ Cleveland, OH^

05/31 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/01 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/02 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/04 — The Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI^

06/07 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL

06/08 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/09 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/11 — Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

06/14 — Bonnaroo @ Manchester, TN

08/15 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/16 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/18 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/19 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/21 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/22 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/24 — Granary Live @ Salt Lake City, UT%

08/27 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO&

08/28 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO%

09/20 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/21 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/23 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC$

10/02 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/03 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/09 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

10/10 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

* with Hermano Gutiérrez

^ with John Carroll Kirby

% with Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ with Men I Trust

$ with Arooj Aftab