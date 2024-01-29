Khruangbin dropped some good news earlier this month: The Texas band has a new album, A LA SALA, on the way. The project drops in April, which is also when the band will launch its just-announced tour in support of the album.

The Khru Club artist pre-sale for the North American dates starts on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Spotify Fans pre-sale starting January 31 at 10 a.m. local time, and a local/venue pre-sale on February 1 at 10 a.m. local time. The regular on-sale starts February 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Learn more about tickets here and find the list of tour dates below.