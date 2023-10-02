LCD Soundsystem will be taking over New York City once again, as the band announced a 12-date residency that will span three venues in three different boroughs. While they’ve done similar annual shows in the past, they’ve only been held at Brooklyn Steel.

This time, Terminal 5 and Knockdown Center have been added to the mix. The dates will run from November 16 at Brooklyn Steel, giving four shows at each spot, and ending on December 10 in Queens.

Three of the shows are just for American Express cardholders, who will get early access to tickets on Tuesday, October 10. However, there still are a lot of times to catch the band — even without a card. Fans can sign up currently for presale access here, which will start on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. ET. A general sale will then be held on Thursday, October 12 at the same time.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.

11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

11/28 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

12/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/07 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center*

12/08 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/09 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/10 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

* Amex® Card Member Only shows