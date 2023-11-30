The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are giving fans another chance to catch them during their joint anniversary tour, as the two bands will be continuing with newly-announced North American shows starting next April.

As with previous shows, Death Cab For Cutie will be playing Transatlanticism in full, and The Postal Service will do their album, Give Up.

Slow Pulp will be opening the concerts on the dates. According to a release, there will also be a London performance, but the date and venue are still TBA.

Presale tickets will be available starting next Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale following on Friday, December 8. Fans who are interested in signing up, or looking for more information, can find it here.

Continue scrolling to view the complete list of new tour dates.

04/23/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

04/24/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

04/26/2024 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

04/27/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

04/29/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

04/30/2024 — Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center *

05/02/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *

05/03/2024 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *

05/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/06/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

05/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *

05/09/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

05/11/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA *

05/12/2024 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena *

05/14/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

05/15/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

* with Slow Pulp

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.