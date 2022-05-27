Muse Is The Latest Band To Replace Foo Fighters As A Festival Headliner

With the sudden and tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins this past March, the Foo Fighters were left with a huge hole in their very existence. The notoriously physical drummer was an integral part of the band’s iconic sound and the band led by Dave Grohl might never be the same. Within a week of Hawkins’ passing, Foo Fighters announced that they were canceling all of their 2022 tour stops.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement from the band read. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The difficult, but very understandable decision left a lot of gaps atop the slew of music festivals that the Foo Fighters were set to headline. Nine Inch Nails stepped in their place for both Boston Calling and Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville fests. Now, Muse has been announced as the replacement for Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to come back to Northern California and headline AFTERSHOCK on Sunday, October 9th in Sacramento,” Muse singer Matt Bellamy said in a tweet.

"It’s been too long and we can’t wait to come back to Northern California and headline AFTERSHOCK on Sunday, October 9th in Sacramento. “ – @MattBellamy, @muse Weekend and single day 🎟 available @ https://t.co/xUtaSaTEEX pic.twitter.com/rFpyIsBbiH — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) May 26, 2022

The British arena rock band will take over Aftershock’s closing slot as Sunday’s headliner. The hard rock-focused festival will also include sets from Slipknot, Rob Zombie, My Chemical Romance, Kiss, Lamb of God and others.