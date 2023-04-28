Big Freedia is back with a new anthem for all the hotties. Titled “100 Dollar Bill” with Ciara as a feature, it proves to be an incredibly fun dance track that pays off with a hypnotic beat.

Freedia completes it with the equally-energetic lyricism on repeat, “So fresh, so clean! Lookin expensive!,” while Ciara also kicks off the song with, “Walkin’, lookin’ like a 100-dollar bill, new money that’s how I feel.”

“’$100 Bill’ is about feelin like new money hot off the press! Big money! Feelin fresh and extra fabulous, but mostly about feeling good in your own skin. Owning your walk, your talk, your scent, your ride, anything that makes you feel like your best self,” Big Freedia told The Source. “Ciara and I have been talking about working together for a while, so this track was perfect with her.”

“The first time I heard this song I thought the melodies were infectious. But also, even before that, Freedia and I have had such an amazing chemistry since we met, we both talked about working together,” Ciara added. “The record is melodic, it’s a song for everyone from little kids to the grandmas, it just makes you feel joy.”

Listen to Big Freedia’s “100 Dollar Bill” (feat. Ciara) above.