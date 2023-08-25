It truly has been a record summer for breakups. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía.

And now, just in case anyone out there was still rooting for these two, sadly Bill Murray and Kelis have reportedly broken up, according to the US Sun.

“Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” a source told the publication about what happened between them.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives,” they added.

Neither of their representatives commented on the matter and really never quite confirmed they were together. Kelis, after not fully giving fans a straight answer back in June, recently denied that she was with him with a simple, “ugh , no !”

Earlier this summer, Murray and Kelis had been supposedly connected after he had attended one of her London concerts. Sources at the time also told the US Sun the two were staying together in a hotel and initially hit it off in the US.

The publication cited that they bonded over recently losing loved ones: Kelis with her second husband in March of 2022 and Murray with his brother Ed and estranged wife.

However, sadly, it’s reportedly over now, and fans won’t see him jamming out to “Milkshake” any time soon.