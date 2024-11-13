Nonprofit music festival M3F is getting ready to enter its 22nd year in 2025, and now we know more what that’s going to look like: Today (November 13), organizers unveiled details about next year’s event.

Heading to Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona on March 7 and 8 are headliners LCD Soundsystem and Justice. Beyond them, the lineup also includes Sylvan Esso, Alvvays, BadBadNotGood, BAYNK, Beach Weather, Braxe + Falcon, Confidence Man, Dev Lemons, Hippie Sabotage, Luna Luna, Mindchatter, Ricky Montgomery, Slow Pulp, Summer Salt, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), and UPSAHL.

As for tickets, those are available now via the festival website. As usual, 100 percent of proceeds from the festival will be donated to charity, and since 2004, they’ve donated a total of $6 million.

A press release notes, “M3F’s mission to drive meaningful change is powered by its fans, who not only attend for a great time with friends but to also contribute to the local community. By combining live music, art, and active community engagement with a strong focus on social impact, M3F stands out as an innovative cause-driven festival with a unique purpose.”

This year, the M3F Fund raised $750,000 in support of a variety of charities, including “contributions of $140,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for music therapy programs and $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona for a new 40-home development.”