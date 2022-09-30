Ahead of her hotly-anticipated sixth studio album, Mata, MIA has shared another heater. On her latest single, “Beep,” the Sri Lankan artist continues the mood of self-love she set on her song, “Popular,” and puts herself first.

She opens the song, delivering her signature brand of rap-singing, as she says, “When I meet face to face / Yeah don’t be late / Talkin on the phone / Yeah I’m not gonna wait / When you gotta tell me you better locate.”

On the infectious chorus, MIA, raps “Yeah I’m tryna come through / beep beep / Yeah I’m bringing someone new / beep beep.”

As of now, MIA has not shared an official release date for the album, though she did threaten to leak it if it wasn’t out by the end of September.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, she detailed some of the album’s themes, saying, “I think there’s a bit of a battle on the record. That there is a bit of a clash, but the clash is like your ego and spirituality. Those are the clashes. Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it. Also the genre of music that, genres I should say, is all very much like egocentric. It’s not like I’m an artist that came through gospel or something. For me, it was like to have that journey, and also, it was a significant time to discuss like Islamophobia…talking about wars in the Middle East, and things like that.”

Check out “Beep” above. MIA also revealed the release date of her album, MATA: October 14.