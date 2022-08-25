Greta Gerwig hasn’t starred in a live-action movie since 2016’s (terrific) 20th Century Women. That’s because she’s been busy with her side gig: writing and directing Oscar-nominated movies like Lady Bird and Little Women (and god willing, Barbie). But Gerwig will make her return to acting in White Noise, the latest film from her long-time collaborator (and Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted co-writer), Noah Baumbach.

Netflix‘s White Noise — which is based on Don DeLillo’s U.S. National Book Award-winning novel of the same name and not the terrible 2005 Michael Keaton movie — also stars Adam Driver and Don Cheadle. It’s tough to make out the plot from the teaser above, but it involves a family “grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world” after a chemical spill pollutes the air.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, produced by Baumbach (p.g.a) and David Heyman (p.g.a.)

White Noise comes out on Netflix later this year.