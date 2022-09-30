LCD Soundsystem has returned with their first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba.” It comes from the soundtrack for White Noise, a Noah Baumbach-directed film based on the book by Don DeLillo and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

“New Body Rhumba” is spunky and idiosyncratic off the bat, retaining the signature chaotic LCD Soundsystem sound that fans love them for. The personality only strengthens throughout the seven minutes — it doesn’t feel long, in fact, it’s over before you know it.

Back in March, LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy took to Facebook to share an update with fans, explaining they don’t want to have to worry about enduring press cycles. “…[T]here’s a thing with tour, also, where you invest so much time, energy, and cost into ‘getting ready’ that you wind up touring for ages just to make it worthwhile… then you need a big break again,” Murphy said. “Then you are reluctant to start all over again. It’s a cycle. We really wanted to stop living like that, so We talked about just playing some shows in New York, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal.”

Listen to “New Body Rhumba” above.