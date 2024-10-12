There is sibling friction. Then there’s the Gallagher brothers. For years, Liam and Noel Gallagher slammed each other online. However, now the musicians are ready to put that past them. Unfortunately for them, they don’t think others are as forgiving.

With Oasis slated to reunite for not only tour across Europe and the US, but also a new studio album, fans are urge as even to hear from the entertainers.

Just don’t hold your breath for a full on sit down with the Gallagher brothers. According to Liam, the idea of chatting with the media scares the two of them. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Liam Gallagher revealed to a fan that he and Noel Gallagher have agreed on one major thing—no interviews.

As users agreed that the media played a part in the ultimate fallout, Liam chimed in to seemingly agree. “We don’t want to do interviews cuz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions,” he wrote. “And trying to pick holes in our relationship.”

Frankly, Oasis fans are fine with the decision. After years of begging for the brothers to come back together, if that’s the group’s only speculations to ensure their sold out tour goes as planned, supporters are willing to accept that.