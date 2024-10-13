Oasis’ upcoming 2025 concert reunion and supposed comeback album is all rock lovers can talk about. So, it was only a matter of time before the band’s brother duo Liam and Noel Gallagher’s previously rocky relationship was pushed back into the spotlight.

Yesterday (October 12), Saturday Night Live attempted to bring a level of lightheartedness to the heavy topic. However, in the yes of many viewers and Liam Gallagher it fell flat.

During the Weekend Update segment James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman took on the British rock stars persona to answer questions about their upcoming reunion shows presented by Colin Jost. After the show posted a snippet of the sketch on X (formerly Twitter), Liam brushed out the segment when for his response to it from fans.

“Are they meant to be comedians,” he wrote.

Throughout the sketch, Johnson and Sherman played up on the sibling’s past friction. The duo also jokingly suggested that Oasis’ reunion might fall through because of the years of bickering.

Similar to Liam, supporters of the group didn’t find the sketch funny, and they didn’t hold back online.

“Possibly the worst sketch in SNL’s history,” wrote one user.

“This is the worst attempt in history to be funny and mimic the Mancunian accent. Any Brits in the crowd last night would have been dying of CRINGE,” penned another.

“I remember when I actually used to laugh while watching SNL,” chimed another.

Days ago Liam Gallagher revealed that he nor Noel would sit down for any new interviews out of fear of “intrusive questions.” For Liam, this sketch seemed to validate their feelings.

Watch Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment featuring Colin Jost, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman above.