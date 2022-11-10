These days, generally speaking, it tends to be pop and hip-hop songs that dominate the charts. By some estimates, the last rock song to hit N0. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 is Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me” in 2001 (although it’d be easy to consider Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 chart topper “Good 4 U” rock). Whatever the case, for at least the past couple decades, rock fans have lamented the lack of rock in the mainstream music conversation.

As for how the rock landscape looks now, Liam Gallagher has identified what he sees as an issue.

In response to a previous unrelated Gallagher tweet, a fan wrote, “Mate I can feel a little rumble of guitar music coming through proper RnR I rekon it’s on its way back to top Rkid where it belongs. C’mon.” Gallagher responded, “Fingers crossed RKID lots of guitar bands out there but unfortunately there’s no STARS man all sh*t bags scared to open there mouths.”

(“Rkid, by the way, is a slang term meaning brother, sister, or friend that was coined by Gallagher himself, according to Urban Dictionary.)

As for that Oasis reunion that people seem to be clamoring for, the odds of one don’t look good. Noel Gallagher recently said, “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were, and I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy, he’s [Liam] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”