This past summer, Liam Gallagher played some massive concerts at the UK’s Knebworth Park venue, 26 years after Oasis played memorable shows there. It was a big deal, so much so that the occasion is being documented in a new film, Knebworth 22. Starting November 17, the film will hit UK theaters for a limited time.

He said in a statement, “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth 2 nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.”

There’s a problem, though: Liam says his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher is blocking Oasis songs from being used in the film.

Liam tweeted today, “No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man.” He added in another tweet, “It’s the only but of power he’s got left he knows he’s coasting into the oblivious.” Meanwhile, somebody asked, “Is Noel Gallagher still a thing,” and Liam responded, “Yes a SAD LITTLE THING.”

Liam later concluded, “You can stop us using the songs but you can’t erase our memories shame on you Noel Gallagher.”