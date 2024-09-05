Toward the end of August, nu-metal band Linkin Park launched a mysterious countdown, sparking speculation among fans of a potential reunion. The band had not been active for over six years due to the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who killed himself in 2017 after a lifelong struggle with depression and substance abuse.

Today, the countdown completed, and fans found out what the band had in store at a live event, which also streamed online: A new lineup, which consisted of four of its original members and two new additions — including a new co-lead singer. The new singer is Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara, while Colin Brittain, a producer for G Flip, Illenium and One OK Rock, was added as drummer. Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn all returned, while former Robert Bourdon did not.

In addition to the new lineup, the band announced a new album, From Zero, dropped the lead single, “The Emptiness Machine,” and announced an upcoming six-city arena tour to introduce the new lineup to live audiences. The album is due on November 15, while the tour will begin on September 11 in Los Angeles at the Forum and run through November 11 in Bogota, Columbia. Tickets will go on pre-sale September 6, with the general sale starting the next day, September 7. You can find more information here.

Check out the new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” below and the stream of the live event above. From Zero is out 11/15 via Warner Records.