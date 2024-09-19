Back in May, Lizzy McAlpine tweeted, “i said i was never writing another song ever again after the painstaking process of making this album but unfortunately i can’t stop.” She wasn’t kidding: the “I Guess” singer is releasing a deluxe edition of her 2024 album Older as Older (And Wiser). It includes five extra songs, one of which, “Pushing It Down And Praying,” comes out on Friday, September 20, at midnight.

“i’m so excited about these new songs, we recorded 4 of them in 4 days at @electricladystudios after the east coast leg of tour, and the method acting demo i recorded + wrote with @ethangruska forever ago (2022),” she wrote on Instagram. “i hope you love them as much as i do.”

Older received rave reviews when it was released in April — for the most part. “I’ve seen so many people just be, like, ‘It’s really boring,’” McAlpine told The New Yorker. “It’s not [previous album] Five Seconds Flat, but Five Seconds Flat was so not me. I’m kind of losing the people who don’t actually care about my art, which is hard, but also good, probably, in the long run, because this album sounds the most like me that I’ve ever sounded. If people don’t f*ck with it, Five Seconds Flat is still there for them.”

Check out the tracklist for Older (And Wiser) below.