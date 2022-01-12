Lord Huron dropped their fourth and latest album, Long Lost, back in May, and now, they’ve locked up their plans for this May. That’s when the group will begin their newly announced North American tour in support of the album.
After some festival dates, the shows kick off on the West Coast in mid-May before heading east and wrapping up the first leg in mid-June. After a bit of a break, things pick back up in Canada in August before spending the rest of the month hitting major North American markets, culminating with an appearance at Massachusetts festival Beach Road Weekend. They’ll be joined by First Aid Kid on a handful of the later dates.
Check out the full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
03/04 — Riviera Cancun, MX @ One Big Holiday Festival
05/15 — Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp At Craig Ranch
05/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
05/25 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
05/30 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival
06/14 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/15 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/18 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
06/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/08 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
08/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
08/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
08/15 — Chicago, IL @ TBA *
08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *
08/17 — Toronto, ON @ TBA *
08/19 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
08/20 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *
08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
08/26-28 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
* with First Aid Kit