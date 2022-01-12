Lord Huron dropped their fourth and latest album, Long Lost, back in May, and now, they’ve locked up their plans for this May. That’s when the group will begin their newly announced North American tour in support of the album.

After some festival dates, the shows kick off on the West Coast in mid-May before heading east and wrapping up the first leg in mid-June. After a bit of a break, things pick back up in Canada in August before spending the rest of the month hitting major North American markets, culminating with an appearance at Massachusetts festival Beach Road Weekend. They’ll be joined by First Aid Kid on a handful of the later dates.

Check out the full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/04 — Riviera Cancun, MX @ One Big Holiday Festival

05/15 — Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp At Craig Ranch

05/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/25 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

05/30 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival

06/14 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/15 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

06/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/08 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

08/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

08/17 — Toronto, ON @ TBA *

08/19 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/20 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/26-28 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

* with First Aid Kit