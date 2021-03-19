A month ago, Lord Huron shared a new single, “Not Dead Yet.” That didn’t come with news of a new album, but since the band’s latest effort was 2018’s Vide Noir and they tend to release a full-length project every few years, it seemed like they were due for a new one. Indeed, those instincts were correct: Today, the group has announced that their latest album, Long Lost, is set for release on May 21. They also shared a new song, “Mine Forever.”

Fans of the band have already gotten some tastes of the new album, as the band has been offering early looks at fresh material during their Alive From The Whispering Pines livestream concert series, the final installment of which is set for April.

Listen to “Mine Forever” above and check out the Long Lost art and tracklist below.

1. “The Moon Doesn’t Mind”

2. “Mine Forever”

3. “(One Helluva Performer)”

4. “Love Me Like You Used To”

5. “Meet Me In The City”

6. “(Sing For Us Tonight)”

7. “Long Lost”

8. “Twenty Long Years”

9. “Drops In The Lake”

10. “Where Did The Time Go”

11. “Not Dead Yet”

12. “(Deep Down Inside Ya)”

13. “I Lied” Feat. Allison Ponthier

14. “At Sea”

15. “What Do It Mean”

16. “Time’s Blur”

Long Lost is out 5/21 via Whispering Pine Studios Inc./Republic Records. Pre-order it here.