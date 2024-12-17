Lucy Dacus spent 2023 doing Boygenius things, and after laying relatively low in 2024, she’s getting back to the solo grind in 2025. Specifically, she just unveiled her first solo tour in a while.

Announcing the tour on Instagram yesterday (December 16), Dacus explained, “I’m playing some museums and special places across the US this February. Mostly new songs. First shows of my own in over two years. Very limited tickets will be available for each show and distributed using a lottery request system to give everyone a fair chance.”

The lottery is open now until December 19 at noon ET. Find more information on Dacus’ website.

The “mostly new songs” bit is especially good news, since it’s been a little while since Dacus released material outside of Boygenius. Her most recent solo album is 2021’s Home Video, which was her first release to appear on the Billboard 200 chart. Given the success of the whole Boygenius endeavor, Dacus should be riding some strong momentum into releasing new solo music.

Check out the list of tour dates below.