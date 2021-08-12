After the success that was 2020’s Tickets To My Downfall (which was Kelly’s first No. 1 album), Machine Gun Kelly is pressing on with his rock career: He just announced a new album, Born With Horns, doing so by showing off matching tattoos of the title he got with collaborator Travis Barker. Now Kelly has returned with a Cole Bennett-directed video for the album’s first single, “Papercuts.”

In the clip (which is Bennett’s first ever video for a rock song), we see shots of a bald and scalp-tattooed Kelly walking around Hollywood Boulevard, Kelly playing a gigantic guitar while sporting presumably stilt-enhanced legs and while surrounded by people in various costumes, and Kelly’s black-wigged head in a wall being pelted with black paint balloons.

“Papercuts” is the only song confirmed to appear on Born With Horns so far, as Kelly has yet to share a tracklist for the album… or a release date, cover art, or any other information about it.

Elsewhere, Kelly has been making news recently for his relationship with Megan Fox. He revealed he had a poster of her before they started dating, and Fox recently described a trip she and Kelly took to do ayahuasca in Costa Rica.

Watch the “Papercuts” video above.