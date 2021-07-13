Music

Megan Fox Describes Her Costa Rica Ayahuasca Trip With Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I Went To Hell For Eternity’

Music News Editor

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship is full of intense experiences, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall about another one they had: Using ayahuasca deep in a Costa Rica jungle.

Fox began, “We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca, like, in a proper setting, with indigenous people. We were in the middle of the jungle. […] I was thinking it was like glamping or something like that, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience. But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, you can’t shower because they’re in a drought. […] Nothing glamorous about it. It’s all a part of sort of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience.”

After explaining how the process began with vomit-inducing tea, Fox explained her experience, saying, “Everybody’s journey is different, [but on] the second night I went to Hell for eternity. Just knowing [it’s] eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle, or end. So you have a real ego death. […] It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it’s your own version of Hell, and I was definitely there.”

Check out the full interview above.

