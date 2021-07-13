Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship is full of intense experiences, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall about another one they had: Using ayahuasca deep in a Costa Rica jungle.

Fox began, “We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca, like, in a proper setting, with indigenous people. We were in the middle of the jungle. […] I was thinking it was like glamping or something like that, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience. But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, you can’t shower because they’re in a drought. […] Nothing glamorous about it. It’s all a part of sort of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience.”

After explaining how the process began with vomit-inducing tea, Fox explained her experience, saying, “Everybody’s journey is different, [but on] the second night I went to Hell for eternity. Just knowing [it’s] eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle, or end. So you have a real ego death. […] It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it’s your own version of Hell, and I was definitely there.”

Check out the full interview above.