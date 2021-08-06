Here we are again, desperately searching for new music to elevate our every day. With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an impactful mixtape.

After creating mixtapes with Cloud Nothings, Bartees Strange, Gordi, and more, Rickly is joined by buzzing indie pop duo Magdalena Bay to craft a “Dark Pop” playlist perfect full of songs that prove that pop isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. After being pioneered by acts like The Cure and Depeche Mode, dark pop has taken a hold in mainstream pop over the last several years, with artists like Billie Eilish leading the charge.

Check out the seventh episode of Making A Mixtape above and the “Dark Pop” playlist below.

Doss — “On Your Mind”

Half Waif — “Party’s Over”

Billie Eilish — “NDA”

The Cure — “The Lovecats”

Magdalena Bay — “Chaeri”

Tirzah — “Tectonic”

Ally X — “Fresh Laundry”

Grimes, IO — “Violence” (Original Mix)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.