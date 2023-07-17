Over the weekend, both Maggie Rogers and Mumford & Sons headlined at Canada’s Sommo Festival. Because Rogers played on Friday night, she was free to also join the band on Saturday — as she popped up at the set as a surprise guest.

Rogers and Marcus Mumford performed quite a few songs together, including the band’s “Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)” and “Timshel” — with Allison Russell, according to NME. Izzy Heltai also joined as an additional surprise guest to cover The New Basement Tapes’ “Kansas City” with Rogers and Mumford.

Yet, the far and away favorite of the night was when Mumford and Rogers covered Taylor Swift’s “Cowboy Like Me.” For casual listeners, Mumford performs backing vocals on Swift’s track, which appeared on her 2020 album, Evermore.

Because of this, Mumford previously joined Swift as a special guest during The Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas, where they performed it together during the surprise song section of the show. He has also performed it during solo concerts.

As for Rogers and Mumford, the duo aren’t strangers to performing together either. The publication notes that just a few years ago in 2018, she joined Mumford & Sons to perform “Beloved” at the band’s Birmingham concert. She was also their opening act throughout the group’s UK tour that year.

Check out Rogers and Mumford performing “Cowboy Like Me” here.