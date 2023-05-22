About ten months ago, Maggie Rogers released Surrender, her highly anticipated second album. Surrender is still a relatively fresh release, but Rogers apparently had more to say, because she’s already finished recording her third album.

Rogers shared a gallery on Instagram yesterday (May 21) and wrote, “that’s a wrap on LP3 !!!! [star emoji] [butterfly emoji] written + recorded + off to mixing. so so so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer.”

The photos show she was recording at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York, with Ian Fitchuk and Konrad Snyder. There’s no word yet on when the album is set to come out, but it seems to be just about ready.

Speaking of Rogers getting on stage this summer, she announced her Summer Of ’23 Tour last month. She’s been hearing about all the drama with Ticketmaster fees and issues, so she took a different approach with selling tickets. She explained, “in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — i’m going analog. come buy a ticket like it’s 1965. i’ll be in person selling tix at music hall of williamsburg tomorrow for the forest hills show. see you there !” Other venues also offered in-person ticket sales.