The Recording Academy unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2022 Grammys yesterday, and naturally, people were displeased with how some areas of the list went. Some were upset, for example, when they noticed that Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing multiple sexual assault and emotional abuse lawsuits, earned an Album Of The Year nomination thanks to his work on Ye’s Donda.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was asked specifically about Manson’s nomination by TheWrap and he responded:

“We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration. What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

At the previous Grammys, the rules for Album Of The Year stated that the “award credited artists, features artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, engineers with 33 percent playing time of the album.” For the 2022 Grammys, though, the “33 percent” part of the rule has been removed, which means Manson is included as part of Donda‘s nomination.

