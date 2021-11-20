Marilyn Manson is facing a number of sexual assault and emotional abuse cases, and while many of them are far from being resolved, there is one that is nearing a resolution. During a court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday, Manson’s lawyer, Stephen D. Rothschild, said the singer is open to settlement talks with his ex-girlfriend Jane Doe. Two months ago, Doe’s lawsuit, accusing Manson of sexual assault, was dismissed due to the statute of limitations. However, Judge Gregory Keosian granted her 20 days to file a new complaint, provided she provided more details, in order to be considered for a future case, which she did.

While Manson is open to settling the case, his lawyer said another approach will be needed in his other pending sexual assault cases. “There are other cases that are somewhat related, and so as things progress, we may decide that it’s best to have a global mediation,” Rothschild told Rolling Stone. “I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon, but it is in the cards.”

Rothschild’s comments come after Judge Keosian set the trial date for the Jane Doe case for October 3, 2023. Keosian estimates that it will take five days to try the case in front of a jury.

The other cases against Manson include one from his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, who is suing him for sexual assault. Another comes from Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, who’s suing Manson for sexual assault, physical abuse, and human trafficking.