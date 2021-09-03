Marilyn Manson is facing a misdemeanor charge stemming from a 2019 assault case. The charges were filed by a videographer who claims Manson spit and blew his nose on her during a concert she was working at, but Manson’s lawyers have plead not guilty on his behalf.

According to a report from Billboard, videographer Susan Fountain claims she was working in the pit at one of Marilyn Manson’s concerts New Hampshire in 2019 when he bent over and hocked a “big lougee” at her, striking her face and her hands with saliva. Fountain then claims he walked over to her a second time and blew his nose in her direction, forcing her to stop working and wash her hands in the bathroom.

Fountain then filed two charges of misdemeanor assault against Manson for the incident. Manson turned himself into police in July on an outstanding warrant connected to the charges. If convicted, Manson will face less than a year in prison and fines of up to $2,000.

Of course, this is not the only assault charge Manson is facing right now. Several woman have recently come forward and accused the musician of horrific acts of sexual assault. Actress Evan Rachel Wood led the accusations, detailing the alleged abuse and harassment she faced while in a relationship with him.