Marilyn Manson’s career woes piled up after Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations (of abuse and grooming), and it now appears that he could have serious legal woes coming, too. All of this has happened in a relatively short amount of time (only a few weeks) following Wood’s naming of Manson as her alleged abuser, which she had previously discussed on a more anonymous basis for years while advocating for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.

In the aftermath of Wood coming forward, several other women (including Game Of Thrones‘ Esme Bianco) have accused the singer of abusive treatment as well. And it’s important to note that Wood made her statement after testimony in front of Congress and California lawmakers to help lengthen the statute of limitations for crimes involving domestic violence. One of those lawmakers, Susan Rubio, has asked the FBI to investigate Manson for numerous allegations against him. There’s no update there as of yet, but the L.A. Sheriff’s Department is on its own case against the singer. Via THR, the investigation revolves around claims from at least four women including Wood:

The abuse allegations made about Marilyn Manson are being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” it said in a statement. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

The allegations against Manson made by Wood have, thus far, led his his agency (CAA) and his record label to drop him. Two TV shows (AMC’s Creepshow anthology series and Starz’s ongoing American Gods) also chose to follow suit by nixing his appearances this season. Additionally, former collaborator Trent Reznor has issued his own statement of condemnation against the singer.

For his part, Manson followed Wood’s allegations with a statement of his own to deny wrongdoing. “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

(Via Hollywood Reporter)