So many people like the Barbie movie that it just surpassed $1 billion in box office earnings. There are still haters, though, like Ben Shapiro and Bill Maher, the latter of whom just shared a widely-panned review of the movie. His tweet about the film begins, “OK, ‘Barbie’: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. ‘Barbie’ is this kind of #ZombieLie.”

He goes on to address the movie’s depiction of Mattel’s board, and Mark Ronson (who oversaw the Barbie soundtrack) used that to poke fun at Maher. In response to the review, Ronson tweeted last night (August 8), “We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care… and to furiously google ‘mattel board configuration’ while others are trying to enjoy a f***king magnificent comedy”

We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care… and to furiously google "mattel board configuration" while others are trying to enjoy a f***king magnificent comedy https://t.co/EJR9u4kxeC — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) August 9, 2023

Find Maher’s full review below.

OK, "Barbie": I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 7, 2023